Seasons Greetings

My girl is home in Canada for the Holidays with her family. I'm here in Phoenix with my little dog Sanchez Sucio. 58 (and raining) here today, 38 (and raining) in Toronto. Our relationship is new and I'm not particularly disturbed by her spending the holidays away. This trip has been an annual event for her since she has lived in the States. Besides, with technology today we,ll be on Video chat this evening.

My little dog and I will be here with eggnog and spiced rum (Just eggnog for him, no rum), and tomorrow there's a roast Beef w/broiled little white potatoes and fresh veggies so it will be a Christmas I'm accustomed to.

That said to all I say Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.